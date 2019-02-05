FCA is celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the minivan as the originator and leading innovator in the segment it created in 1984.

The 35th Anniversary edition is available on Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan models, featuring new badging, an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine accent stitching.

The first modern minivan rolled off the Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) line on November 2nd, 1983, sparking a new segment of people movers that rose in popularity very quickly.

After 35 years, FCA US continues to lead the segment with more than 14.6 million minivans sold globally since 1983.

“We created the minivan segment, we’re proud of our place in it, and we will continue to innovate like we’ve done with the first Hybrid minivan, industry-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, Uconnect Theatre with 10-inch touchscreens in second row and much more,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “More than 14.6 million families have created lasting memories in their minivan throughout the past 35 years, through home projects, road trips, soccer practice, you name it. There is no better way to commemorate the anniversary of the people mover that does it all, than by introducing an edition that offers even more value to today’s families.”