Farrow Riverside Miracle Park Fundraiser Planned

A former University of Windsor Dean and longtime Windsor and LaSalle resident will bring his latest research on leadership to fundraising event for the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park at the end of this month.

Dr. Jim Weese served as Dean of Human Kinetics at the University of Windsor from 1999 to 2004. He is currently a Professor of leadership at the University of Western Ontario and recently published his latest book titled “The 5C Leader – Exceptional Leadership Practices for Extraordinary Times.”

Weese will be the keynote speaker at the fundraising event at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts on February 28th.

Tickets are $40 and will include a menu of baseball-themed foods including St. Clair Coney dogs, a slider bar (with vegan options) and a Nacho bar. Tickets can be purchased online here.