Expect Strong Winds Thursday Night

After a brief visit of very mild air with temperatures well above the freezing mark, a sharp arctic cold front will blast through from the US Midwest later this evening.

Strong southwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h will herald the arrival of the cold front this evening, along with quickly falling temperatures. The strong and gusty southwest winds will continue overnight into Friday then slowly start to diminish Friday afternoon.

Gusts of 85 to 90 km/h in a couple localities are possible especially tonight.

These winds are strong enough to cause minor tree damage and a few local power outage