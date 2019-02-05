EnWin Warns Of Potential Outages Due to Freezing Rain
Tuesday February 5th, 2019
Posted at 9:11pm
With freezing rain expected overnight and into Wednesday, EnWin is warning customers that power outages may happen.
ENWIN reminds customers of the following outage safety information:
- The public is cautioned to avoid downed power lines and anything with which they may come into contact, such as puddles of water and fences.
- The public is asked to avoid travel where possible during a major outage. If you must travel, exercise extreme caution in areas where power lines may be down or traffic lights not functioning.
- EnWin phone lines may be congested during the initial stages of a major outage. The public is asked to avoid calling to report power outages, but to call immediately to report emergency situations such as wires down or electrical fires.
- EnWin asks that customers remain patient as they wait for customer service responses. Please call the utility only once during an outage, in order to keep phone lines free for emergencies.
