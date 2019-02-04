Community Q And A Planned With The Gordie Howe International Bridge
Liz Thorne
Monday February 4th, 2019
Posted at 6:44pm
The Gordie Howe International Bridge is holding a Community Q and A on Tuesday, February 5th at Hôtel-Dieu Grace in the Brown Auditorium.
Representatives from the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America will be on hand to give updates on the new bridge and hear feedback from the community on their $10 million community benefits plan.
It takes place at 4:30pm.
Comment With Facebook