City Prepares For Icy Conditions

City of Windsor crews are set to go in advance of freezing rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain is projected to move into the area shortly after midnight. Crews will pre-salt E.C. Row Expressway and the city’s main routes overnight.

A significant buildup of ice is possible, which could affect driving conditions during the morning commute.

The freezing rain is expected to taper off to freezing drizzle Wednesday morning with 2-5mm of ice accumulation possible.