Chicago Heads To The Colosseum This May

Chicago returns to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, May 26th at 8pm.

In Billboard Magazine’s recent Top Bands And Duos, Chicago comes in at #4, as one of the highest charting American bands in the chart’s history and the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Multi-award winners and inductees in the GRAMMY, Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, Chicago has written and released some of music’s biggest and most memorable chart-topping hits including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others.

Chicago’s newest record of new studio tracks, “NOW” CHICAGO XXXVI, was released on Frontiers Records. It includes 11 brand new songs, recorded on the road. The CD package is a six-panel digipack with a beautiful 16-page full color lyric booklet.

Tickets start at $40 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, February 23rd at the Box Office and online.