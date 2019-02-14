Brian Masse’s Fifth Annual Family Skate And Donate This Saturday

Windsor West M.P. Brian Masse will host the annual Family Skate & Donate at the Capri Pizzeria Recreational Complex this Saturday.

As part of the event, they will be collecting items for the women and children attending House of Sophrosyne. Things such as toiletries, personal care items, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and craft supplies are all welcome.

“Our mission still today after 40 years is to offer an evidence-based philosophy of empowerment in treating women and families for substance misuse. We are so fortunate to be the recipient of such a generous and supportive community for the past four decades,” stated Karen Waddell, Executive Director of the House of Sophrosyne.

CUPE Local 82 will be providing complimentary pizza, desserts, pasts, and coffee.

The event runs from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.