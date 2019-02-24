I’m from Cleveland, and didn’t realise how close Windsor, Ontario was too us! I’ve visited Detroit quite a few times over the past four months and decided to take a short day trip to Windsor since I’ve never been there. Here’s what my 24 hours in Windsor, Canada looked like.

Getting there from Detroit:

There are two ways to cross into Windsor from Detroit: via the Detroit-Windsor tunnel and via the Ambassador bridge. The tunnel has a small fee ($5 or so), but I’ve heard it takes less time due to semi-trucks needing to take the bridge.

What to do:

My first recommended stop once you cross into Windsor would be to visit the tourism bureau. The staff member was so friendly and accommodating. She supplied plenty of maps and ideas of fun things to do in the area. (Just a FYI, your phone aka your GPS lifeline won’t work in Canada if you don’t have an international plan.)

My second recommendation is to take a stroll through Windsor Sculpture Park and Maiden Lane. You’ll get a great view of downtown Detroit, ensure you achieve your steps goal for the day, and admire some lovely (and odd) public art.

While I’m not a gambler in the least bit, you have to step inside the casino at Caesars Windsor. Try your luck at one of the slot machines, eat in the Vegas-caliber buffet and admire the grandeur of this place!

Where to eat/drink:

Try a flight of handcrafted beer at Walkerville Brewery . During my visit, the brewery was hosting a local makerfaire of sorts including yummy food, sweets and handmade items.

. During my visit, the brewery was hosting a local makerfaire of sorts including yummy food, sweets and handmade items. Grab a healthy snack and juice at Booster Juice! I got the acai energy bowl and Heavenly Horizon juice (apples, lemons, ginger, pineapples), but everything on the menu looked delicious. I wish we had a Booster Juice in Cleveland!

Eat some pasta in Via Italia, Windsor’s Little Italy. I messed up big time and didn’t eat a meal here! Alyssa from The Mexitalian recommended this to me, so the next time I’m in Windsor, I’ll definitely be eating a meal on this street.

I hope to return to the Windsor-Essex area this summer to enjoy the EPIC Wine Trail and other outdoor activities this region offers. Use this article to help you fill your 24 hours in Windsor, Canada and let me know what I should include on my next visit!

P.S. Don’t forget your passport!

Original blog by Leah Deppert, By Travel & Error | March 12, 2018

