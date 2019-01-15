Women’s March To Unite Windsor And Detroit

This Thursday, Women’s March Michigan and Women’s March Windsor will unite on both sides of the Detroit River for a vigil to honour women who have been murdered, gone missing, been incarcerated, or deported.

The event marks the anniversary of 2017’s groundbreaking Women’s March where six million people marched in solidarity. People across the globe will march this year for the rights, freedom, and justice of women and allies everywhere in the #WomensWave. Windsor and Detroit, in an act of international collaboration, show that “WAVES are stronger than Walls.”

The theme this year is to end gender-based violence. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 1-in-3 women worldwide have experienced either physical or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

In Windsor, the lives of women like Lori Dupont, Cassandra Kaake, Autumn Taggart, and many more will be remembered. Connecting with women and allies in Michigan across the Detroit River demonstrates solidarity for the struggles on both sides of the border.

You are asked to meet at the Great Canadian Flag at 5pm and proceed along the riverfront to Festival Plaza, facing north to Detroit.

Organizers ask that participants bring lights to be visible on both sides of the Detroit River and bring a photo of a missing/murdered/deported/surviving or inspirational woman. Additional signs and lights will be available. People of all ages and genders are welcome to attend.