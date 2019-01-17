Winter Weather On The Way

Get ready!

Environment Canada warns that snow and bitterly cold temperatures expected this weekend.

Southwestern Ontario is expected to be on the northern fringe of a major winter storm tracking well south of the Great Lakes this weekend.

Periods of snow associated with this storm will begin late Friday night and continue into Saturday evening. The latest analysis suggests that snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 15 =cm.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Also, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Bitterly cold temperatures and moderate winds of 40 gusting to 60 km/h will accompany the snow resulting in wind chill values in the -20 to -30 range that will continue into Monday morning.

Blowing snow will also be an issue Saturday resulting in reduced visibility at times.