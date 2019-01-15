Windsor Makes Top Ten Bed Bug List

Orkin Canada has released its second annual list of top bed bug cities, and Windsor has made the top ten.

The findings by Orkin Canada are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by the country’s largest pest control provider.

The top ten are:

1.Toronto

2.Winnipeg

3.St. John’s

4.Vancouver

5.Halifax

6.Ottawa

7.Hamilton

8.Sudbury

9.Windsor

10.Scarborough

According to Orkin, in less than two decades, this pest has gone from a rarely experienced irritant to a major problem. No one is immune because bed bugs can thrive in either clean or dirty homes and some entomologists are warning this epidemic is set to get worse.

Since bed bugs are good hitchhikers, early detection is the best way to reduce the chances of an infestation.



What to look for:

Tiny dark coloured stains, cast skins or live bed bugs.

Where to look:

Mattress tags and seams, under seat cushions, behind headboards, creases of drawers, buckling wallpaper or carpet.

Prevention Tips: