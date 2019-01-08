Windsor Exceeds Kettle Campaign Goal By Nearly $10,000

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign had a very successful Christmas season and has raised a total of $329,144 surpassing its goal of $320,000.

“The generosity of this city continues to amaze us,” says Shannon Wise, the Public Relations Representative for the Ontario Great Lakes Division. “We are deeply grateful for our many volunteers, donors and community partners who support The Salvation Army in Windsor.”

This past Christmas, Windsor Centre of Hope provided 551 households with food and 1,560 children received a bag of toys.

The annual Kettle Campaign allows The Salvation Army to provide valuable services and programs to the most vulnerable in Windsor at Christmas time and all-year-round. The annual campaign will help support Windsor Centre of Hope food bank, community meals and life skills programs.

In 2017, just over $319,000 was raised in Windsor.