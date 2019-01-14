Windsor City Council Seeks Applicants For Agencies, Boards, Commissions And Committees

Windsor City Council is currently seeking interested persons to serve on Agencies, Boards, Commissions and Advisory Committees.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee is looking for three citizens to deal with Planning Act matters only and five citizens to deal with Heritage Act matters only.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets the second Monday of each month at 4:30pm.

They also need Windsorites to serve on the following Advisory Committees:

· Community Public Art Advisory Committee

· Diversity Committee

· Housing Advisory Committee

· International Relations Committee

· Mayor’s Youth Leadership Team

· Property Standards Committee

· Seniors Advisory Committee

· Town & Gown Committee

· Transit Windsor Advisory Committee

· Windsor Accessibility Advisory Committee

· Windsor Bicycling Committee

· Windsor- Essex County Environment Committee

In addition, people are needed for the following agencies, Boards and Commissions:

· Committee of Adjustment

· Court/Committee of Revision

· Roseland Golf Club Board of Directors

· Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corporation

· Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation

· Windsor Licensing Commission

· Windsor Police Services Board

· Windsor Public Library Board

· YQG (Your Quick Gateway) Board of Directors

The deadline to apply is Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at 4pm. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online.