W.E. Trans Support To Open Satellite Services In Leamington

W.E. Trans Support is open an satellite center in Leamington.

The opening is in partnership with South Essex Community Council and will provide peer mentorship and access to monthly peer support groups for trans-identified people and their families in a satellite location in Leamington beginning February 5th, 2019.

“We believe that working in collaboration with other strong community organizations that we create access where individuals previously felt they could not access these supports,” Jayce Carver, executive director of W.E. Trans Support said.

With the new expansion of services to the Leamington location, these individuals have access to closer and more frequent programming to provide desperately needed supports.

“We know 71% of trans individuals live in poverty, despite a higher level of education, because of under employment due to their trans identity,” Carver said. “Partnering with an organization like South Essex Community Council, with a proven track record of providing employment supports to marginalized populations, we can provide real opportunities to our clients.”

For more information about accessing W.E. Trans Support services through their satellite location at South Essex Community Council, 215 Talbot Street East in Leamington, call 1-833-WE Trans.