Vehicle Pulled From Colchester Harbour

On January 15th, 2019 at approximately 9:30am the OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS, Essex Fire and Rescue Service, Kingsville Fire Department and a United States Coast Guard helicopter responded to a vehicle in the water at Colchester Harbour on Lake Erie.

Police say the vehicle had entered the water via the boat launch ramp and was removed with the assistance of a local towing company. Two occupants were found in the vehicle and were transported to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP ask that anyone with information contact the Essex County detachment at 519-723-2491.