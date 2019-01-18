Town Of Essex Seeking Youth Council Members

The Town of Essex is looking for local students to serve as Youth Council Members.

The new term of Council will appoint two Youth Council Members to serve terms of up to two years. One Youth Council Member will be appointed to represent Wards 1 and 2 (Colchester North/Essex Centre) and Wards 3 and 4 (Colchester South/Harrow, McGregor, Colchester).

Youth Council Members attend, participate and report in regular meetings of Town Council for the purpose of bringing a youth perspective to the Council table.

“Serving as a Youth Council Member is a great opportunity for students to get involved and develop their knowledge of local government,” said Robert Auger, Town Clerk and Manager of Legislative Services. “While they do not vote on Council motions, they are free to advocate for their community and bring relevant issues to the table for debate.”

To be eligible for this volunteer role, the youth must be a resident of the Town of Essex and under the age of eighteen years old. They must also be currently enrolled as a full-time student in school. Hours dedicated to Youth Council work may also go towards high school diploma volunteer requirements.

Students interested in being appointed as a Youth Member of Essex Town Council are encouraged to submit their names in writing, along with a brief outline of their experience and why they are interested in serving as a Youth Member to the Town Clerk no later than Friday, February 8.

Students can also submit their name and expression of interest online at www.essex.ca/YouthCouncilApp.