Town Of Essex Launches Summer Youth Jobs Program

Essex is looking for youth to work for the town this summer.

Every year, the Town employs local youth in a wide range of positions, from assisting finance staff to maintaining public parks.

“Working for the Town is a great opportunity to build skills and gain experience in a number of potential career paths,” said Brandi Sieben, Manager, Human Resources. “We often have youth who return to summer work for a number of years and many who have gone on to work in the municipal sector.”

Local youth can find job descriptions and apply through the new online application form available at www.essex.ca/SummerStudents.

Applications must be submitted by 4pm on Friday, March 1st.

Resumes and applications can also be emailed to [email protected] or delivered in person to Essex Town Hall.