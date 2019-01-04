There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: January 4th – 6th

Friday January 4th, 2019

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday January 4th, 2019

Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Friday January 4th, 2019
Lakeside Park
Christmas Events

Bright Lights Windsor

Friday January 4th, 2019
Jackson Park
Christmas Events

Amherstburg River Lights

Friday January 4th, 2019
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Canada’s Waterscapes – Yours to Enjoy, Explore, and Protect

Friday January 4th, 2019
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Health Events

New Moon in Capricorn Crystal Healing Session

Friday January 4th, 2019
ZEN HEALING
Christmas Events

Bright Lights Windsor

Friday January 4th, 2019
Jackson Park
Theatre Events

Through The Ages (A Variety Show)

Friday January 4th, 2019
The Shadowbox Theatre

Saturday January 5th, 2019

Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Saturday January 5th, 2019
Lakeside Park
Community Events

First Aid & CPR Training

Saturday January 5th, 2019
Bluewater First Aid Training Centre Inc.
Christmas Events

Bright Lights Windsor

Saturday January 5th, 2019
Jackson Park
Community Events

Annual Free E-waste Recycling Event

Saturday January 5th, 2019
The Home Depot
Community Events

Lisa Gretzky’s New Year’s Levee

Saturday January 5th, 2019
1570 Marentette Avenue
Community Events

The Bishop Boys w/ Ron Leary at Green Bean Café

Saturday January 5th, 2019
Green Bean Café
Christmas Events

Bright Lights Windsor

Saturday January 5th, 2019
Jackson Park
Theatre Events

Through The Ages (A Variety Show)

Saturday January 5th, 2019
The Shadowbox Theatre
Community Events

New Year, New Moon Tarot Readings with Tracey Rogers

Saturday January 5th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts

Sunday January 6th, 2019

Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Sunday January 6th, 2019
Lakeside Park
Christmas Events

Bright Lights Windsor

Sunday January 6th, 2019
Jackson Park
Community Events

Reiki Level II (Second Degree)

Sunday January 6th, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Christmas Events

Bright Lights Windsor

Sunday January 6th, 2019
Jackson Park
Theatre Events

Through The Ages (A Variety Show)

Sunday January 6th, 2019
The Shadowbox Theatre

