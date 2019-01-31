The Grove Hotel Kingsville Wins 2019 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award For Small Hotels

The Grove Hotel, a boutique hotel in Kingsville, has ranked in the top 25 in the Small Hotels In Canada category of the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

Travellers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

“The historic building at 12 Main Street East was renovated in 2016 to give it a unique and hip vibe – so deserving of this landmark in our community.” said Jennifer Flynn, General Manager of The Grove Hotel & Brew House. “We are excited to be able to attract visitors to our property and our community and this award is wonderful recognition of the hard work of many and the significant financial investment of a small group of committed, local owners.”

