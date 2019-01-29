Tecumseh Red Blueberries Need Your Help To Win $100,000 for Hospice

The Tecumseh Red Blueberries are looking to win the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup and help to raise some money for Hospice Windsor as well.

Along with nine other finalists from across Canada, the team was selected from over 300 submissions based on the good sportsmanship they conducted off the ice, giving back to their community in a big way.

As a top-ten finalist, the team won $2,000 for the charity of their choice after donating their time at a local hospice center, to help prepare dinner, play music and keep the residence company.

Currently they are vying for a position as a top-three finalist in the competition in hopes of taking home this year’s Good Deed Cup trophy and $100,000 for their charity and they need your help!

To help them out, its simple: