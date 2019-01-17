SouthPoint Equipment Breaks Ground In Essex

SouthPoint Equipment broke ground earlier this week along the Highway 3 commercial and industrial corridor in Essex.

The 10,000 square foot commercial space will sell the full line of Kubota products serving the turf, farm, residential, commercial turf and snow, and construction sectors.

The facility will initially employ eight full-time employees and eventually expand to 12, along with part-time and seasonal staff. The business has also set up an interim location at 370 Allen Avenue in Essex Centre.

“The Highway 3 corridor is prime real estate for commercial and industrial growth, and businesses like SouthPoint are the types of anchors we are looking to attract,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “These anchor businesses will bring people into our community and help to show that Essex is a great place to invest.”