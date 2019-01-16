Say Yes To The Prom Dress Returns

This year marks the 12th anniversary of New Beginning’s Say Yes to the Prom Dress event.

For one day only, girls can browse our huge selection of formal, prom and graduation dresses ranging in sizes from 0-26.

Since its inception 12 year ago, Say Yes to the Prom Dress has helped over 1400 young women find the dress of their dreams in celebration of formal events like prom and graduation.

To make this years successful they are asking for donations new or gently used dresses. Dresses can be dropped off Monday to Thursday 9am to 6pm at 1049 Janette Avenue.

Donations will be accepted until Friday March 8th, 2019

Say Yes to the Prom Dress will take place at New Beginnings, located at 1015 Highland Avenue on Saturday, March 16th from 10am to 2pm. It is free and open to the public.