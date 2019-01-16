Ringo Starr Heading To The Casino

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band featuring some of the biggest names in music, will take to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, August 1st at 8pm.

The 30-Year Celebration tour features a new All Starr band joining Ringo on stage:

Colin Hay – Best known as Men at Work’s front man, Hay has been a soundtrack contributor for multiple movies & TV shows.

Steve Lukather – Founding member of Toto and 5 time Grammy award winner, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Gregg Rolie – Inducted to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, both as a member of Santana and Journey.

Hamish Stuart – Member of Average White Band, he is also the former bass and guitar player for Paul McCartney’s band.

Warren Ham – Respected vocalist and diverse instrumentalist who has toured with Kansas, Toto, Donna Summer and Olivia Newton John

Gregg Bissonette – Known as one of the most versatile musicians in the business; Bissonette has played with Toto, Santana, The Bee Gees and more.

Tickets start at $43 Canadian and go on sale at noon EST on Friday, January 25th at the Box Office and online.