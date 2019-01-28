Rick Mercer Announced As The Second Headliner In The WFCU Credit Union Speaker Series

Rick Mercer has been named the second speaker as part of the WFCU Credit Union Speaker Series.

WFCU Credit Union, in partnership with St. Clair College, will welcome Mercer to the Chrysler Theatre on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.

“The Speaker Series, and our community investment program Inspire as a whole, is designed to provide engaging, entertaining and educational opportunities for people to come together as a community,” said Eddie Francis, President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “Our speakers are going to be sharing unique perspectives and experiences on a variety of topics such as entertainment, politics, environment, business and the arts, and it’s this diversification in topics that has allowed us to engage with, and create exciting opportunities for, many individuals in our community.”

Mercer’s new live performance Canada Coast to Coast to Coast is sure to make audience members appreciate, as never before, this unique nation we all call home. It’s a heart-soaring and laugh-out-loud funny affair, and a perfect way to celebrate what our great country has to offer.

Tickets for Mercer’s show start at $75 Canadian (+taxes and fees) and go on sale at Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 at 11am at the Chrysler Theatre Box Office and online through chryslertheatre.com.

WFCU Credit Union Members will have the privilege of purchasing Main Floor tickets at a special discounted price (quantities are limited). WFCU Credit Union Members can purchase their tickets at Chrysler Theatre Box Office by showing their WFCU Credit Union debit card.

“We’re excited to welcome Rick Mercer to Windsor as part of the WFCU Credit Union’s Speaker Series,” said Marty Gillis, Chair of the WFCU Credit Union Board of Directors. “I believe with the announcement of Rick Mercer as our second speaker we are illustrating our commitment to bringing renowned personalities to the area.”