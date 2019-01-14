Retired LaSalle Tailor Wins Lotto Max

Emanuele Calamita of LaSalle won the $78,329.20 Lotto Max prize in the January 4, 2019 Lotto Max draw.

“Although I sometimes buy Lotto 6/49 and Ontario 49 tickets, I mainly play Lotto Max because of the big jackpots,” shared Emanuele, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “This is my first big win!”

The 80-year-old retired tailor checked his ticket while out grocery shopping. “I was so happy – I couldn’t believe it,” he laughed.

Emanuele, a married father of two and grandfather of four, is still contemplating his good fortune. “I’ll invest it for now but I’m still thinking about what to do next,” he smiled.

“This win is really cool and it’s also very emotional,” Emanuele concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Malden Road in Windsor.