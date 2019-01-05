Qdoba Mexican Eats Opens Tuesday

Another popular restaurant is opening up at Union Square on Division Road. Qdoba Mexican Eats will open their doors on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019.

Qdoba is one of North America’s largest Mexican restaurant brands and is well-known for its 3-Cheese Queso and hand-smashed guacamole.

“We are excited about bringing this amazing brand to Windsor”, Rod Gonzalez, Restaurant Manager Qdoba Windsor.

Qddoba offers an innovative menu with high-quality ingredients such as freshly chopped veggies, in-house pickled jalapeños and flame-grilled steak, adobo chicken, gluten-free and vegan offerings. Guest can walk through the line and build their own meal by choosing from a variety of entrée options, including tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, nachos, salads and Loaded Tortilla Soup.

Building on their success in Ontario this is the fifth location to open with many more on the way. There are over 700 Qdoba restaurants in North America.

The first 50 guests on Tuesday will receive at free burrito or bowl.