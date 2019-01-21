Public Board Hosting Mental Health Seminar Series

The first installment of the Greater Essex County District School Board’s annual Mental Health Seminar Series for 2019 will be offered on three different nights in three different communities.

Dr. Janet Orchard, Director of the Acute Psychiatric programs at Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services along with Charysse Pawley, Supervisor of Social Work and Attendance Counselling for the GECDSB will talk about Community, Collaboration and Crisis Response.

This seminar will explore the signs and symptoms of a student who may need help with their mental health.

The sessions will be held:

Wednesday, January 23rd – Roma Club (Leamington) from 7pm to 8pm

Tuesday, February 5th – W.F. Herman Academy (Windsor) from 7pm to 8pm

Wednesday, February 6th – Sandwich Secondary School (LaSalle) from 7pm to 8pm

The sessions are free of charge and open to all members of the community.