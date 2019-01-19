Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Poppy is a young sweet girl, looking for someone to teach her the ropes in life! She can be a bit on the bouncy side, and will have no problem showing you how much she loves you, but would love to work on some training and manners! She may come on a bit strong however she is very treat-motivated, so pull out something yummy and you’ll have her attention! Poppy would benefit from someone ready to dive into training with her! She’s nothing short of a goofy sweetheart, and is very excited to find her forever home! Could it be you? Pop by to see!