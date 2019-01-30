Police Investigating Death In Lakeshore

Wednesday January 30th, 2019

Posted at 1:47pm

OPP are investigating a death in Lakeshore.

They say that around 6pm on January 28th, 2019 a 63-year-old woman was found outside of her home on Regina Drive with vital signs absent.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The OPP’s Essex County Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

