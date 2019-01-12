PHOTOS: Champions Classic 3on3 Charity Basketball Tournament At WF Herman Academy

Saturday January 12th, 2019

Posted at 3:48pm

City News
The second annual 3on3 Charity Basketball Tournament at WF Herman Academy is taking place Saturday afternoon. This year’s tournament also features a flea market of local vendors and snack options in the lobby.

A portion of the tournament’s funds will be donated to the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) and their after school programming.

