PHOTOS: Champions Classic 3on3 Charity Basketball Tournament At WF Herman Academy
Anna Millerman
Saturday January 12th, 2019
Posted at 3:48pm
The second annual 3on3 Charity Basketball Tournament at WF Herman Academy is taking place Saturday afternoon. This year’s tournament also features a flea market of local vendors and snack options in the lobby.
A portion of the tournament’s funds will be donated to the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) and their after school programming.
