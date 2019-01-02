PHOTOS: Bike Windsor Essex Bike Kitchen Finds New Home

Bike Windsor Essex is celebrating the new year with the unveiling of a new place for their Bike Kitchen at Sho Studios.

The Bike Kitchen exists to teach individuals how to repair and work their bicycles safely and affordably, with all profits raised by the memberships being used to find programming and outreach in the community.

“This is a great space and location for us,” says mechanic education coordinator Oliver Swainson who retrofitted the new shop with community volunteers.

He’s looking forward to getting back to regular Open Shop hours and to teaching basic and specialized mechanic classes. While programs are especially vital for those experiencing economic hardship who learn how to maintain their everyday transportation, there are also opportunities for youth wishing to volunteer and earn community service hours while learning new skills.

Current hours are Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 5pm, Wednesdays from noon to 8pm and Sundays from noon to 4:00pm.

Find the space at 628 Monmouth Road in Walkerville.