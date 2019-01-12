PHOTOS: Annual Wedding Odyssey Fills The Ciociaro Club Once Again

Wedding Show season has returned to Windsor, kicking off with the Wedding Odyssey at the Ciociaro Club this weekend.

The Wedding Odyssey runs Saturday and Sunday at the Ciociaro, with fashion shows running at 1pm on both days. The show offers soon-to-be-married couples a one-stop area to find ideas and plan details for their weddings, from the venue to accessories.

