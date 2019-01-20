PHOTOS: Annual Brentwood Lottery Draw

The annual Brentwood Lottery drawing took place Saturday afternoon, with $660,700 worth in prizes announced. Brentwood Recovery Home took the afternoon to pull names and enjoy the day with food and a drawing of the tickets on the stage from a large canister.

The Brentwood Lottery assists in funding programs to fight addiction in the community.

If you bought a ticket, Brentwood will have copies of the results at their location at 2335 Dougall Ave and also welcome calls to their facility for inquiries on winners. Results will also be posted on their website Monday, January 21st at noon.