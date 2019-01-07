Over 100,000 Attend Bright Lights

Record crowds attended this years Bright Lights at Jackson Park, and organizers estimate just over 100,000 people visited from December 7th to January 6th.

Three times more illumination and four times more displays, along with a holiday market, food and entertainment dazzled crowds on an even grander scale than before.

The city says that a particular priority for 2018, based on feedback from 2017, was to ensure that pathways were paved throughout the park. With those improvements completed, smiling seniors and residents with wheelchairs and assistive devices were a common sight. The new Bright Lights Windsor trackless train was a big success too, bringing long lines of kids and families and extending its hours on several nights.

The brand new W.E. Made it Artisanal Market was a huge hit for vendors and visitors alike. Craft and food vendors sold out on some nights, and additional evenings were added to meet the ongoing demand. Charity partners joined us on weekends and were very pleased with the community’s giving spirit, seen through donations and keen interest in their work.

“The community can’t wait (and neither can we) to see what Bright Lights Windsor has in store for next year!” said Mayor Dilkens. “Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen and to everyone who visited us from near and far: it was truly magical, and we owe it all to you!”