OPP Make Change In Essex

OPP are making a small change to operations in Essex, but overall policing ill not be effected.

Staring on January 31st, 2019, Ontario Provincial Police Essex detachment members will no longer begin their shifts from the OPP Community Safety Office located at 31 Gosfield Townline West.

The change is being made to maximize OPP resources and operational efficiency.

“This change will not affect or reduce frontline policing services in the Town of Essex in any way. The OPP will continue to exceed adequacy and effectiveness standards for policing in all Essex County communities,” said Inspector Glenn Miller, OPP Essex County Detachment Commander.