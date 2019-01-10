Old Dominion Concert On February 14th At Caesars Windsor Postponed

Old Dominion’s show at Caesars Windsor on February 14th has been postponed due to frontman Matthew Ramsey needing leg surgery that could not be delayed.

The new show date is at 8pm on Thursday, June 13th.

“Postponing concert dates was not the way I planned on starting 2019, but unfortunately the truth is that I’ve been playing with an injury for some time now (you may have noticed less pictures being posted of me flying through the air recently!) Unfortunately, the only way I can get back to the old me is to fix some things surgically. I want to be able to put on the best show I possibly can for you all and, in order to do that, I’ve got to take care of myself. I thank you all in advance for understanding, and I look forward to making a full recovery so that we can all rock together. See you soon!,” said Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey.

Previously announced opener Jordan Davis will remain on the bill for the new date.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the rescheduled show date on Thursday, June 13th. If you are unable to attend on the new date, a full refund will be issued through point of purchase upon request.