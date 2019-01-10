NOW OPEN: Starbucks Opens Doors In The Roundhouse Centre

The newest Starbucks location in Windsor opened their doors today in the Roundhouse Centre, in a building with the soon-to-be Pita Pit and Meridian.

The location features a drive thru and is the only Windsor Starbucks location to have “Nitro Cold Brew,” a nitrogen-infused specialty drink.

Visit the new Starbucks location in the Roundhouse Centre at 3065 Howard Avenue, right in front of Toys “R” Us.