NOW OPEN: Starbucks Opens Doors In The Roundhouse Centre
Anna Millerman
Thursday January 10th, 2019
Posted at 6:37pm
The newest Starbucks location in Windsor opened their doors today in the Roundhouse Centre, in a building with the soon-to-be Pita Pit and Meridian.
The location features a drive thru and is the only Windsor Starbucks location to have “Nitro Cold Brew,” a nitrogen-infused specialty drink.
Visit the new Starbucks location in the Roundhouse Centre at 3065 Howard Avenue, right in front of Toys “R” Us.
Comment With Facebook