Nightly Tunnel Closures To End

The $21.6 million restoration project of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel has been substantially completed, and nighty closures will end on February 3rd.

There will still be scheduled closures over the next few months to complete some of the ancillary work, and the traveling public will be notified of these closures in advance.

The renovations began in January 2017 and included replacement of the 88-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work, and other infrastructure improvements. The repair work was part of continued maintenance necessary because of natural occurrences tied to an underwater tunnel.

The project was co-funded by Detroit-Windsor Tunnel LLC and Windsor-Detroit Borderlink, limited.

Though the tunnel is returning to service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, vehicle height will continue to be restricted to 10 feet, 7 inches (3.25m), until some ancillary work is completed.

“We know that thousands of people rely on the tunnel every day, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this important renovation work,” said Neal Belitsky, president of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. “This work was important to ensure that the tunnel will continue to be the premier gateway between Windsor and Detroit for years to come.”

Transit Windsor bus service through the tunnel will return to regular hours as well starting February 3rd, 2019