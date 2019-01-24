New Contract For Poirier Electric Employees

Poirier Electric Ltd. employees have voted unanimously to accept a renewed collective agreement.

The 35 electrical journeymen and apprentices are represented by Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 53.

The three-year contract provides for total wage package increases of nearly $3 per hour for most journeymen. There are also improvements to employer-paid contributions to the pension plan, health and welfare benefits, and the tool and boot allowance. Positive policy change and pay improvements for on-call work were also achieved.

“Poirier Electric employees have supported CLAC Local 53 for nearly five decades and this contract settlement in turn supports them well,” says Roger Grootenboer, CLAC representative. “These are well-trained, skilled, and experienced union members who can again look forward to security and good representation for the next three years. I consider it a privilege to work on behalf of them and their families.”