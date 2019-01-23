More Logos Proposed For Amherstburg

Wednesday January 23rd, 2019

Posted at 7:40pm

Amherstburg
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Original design presented

After one proposed new logo for the Town of Amherstburg was rejected, the town is now looking for input with three different logo choices.

The process to re-brand the town began in December 2017 when town council approved up to $80,000 for an overall Amherstburg Branding Strategy.

Cinnamon Toast New Media Inc. was then hired at the cost of $76,320.

Cinnamon Toast met with many groups including town staff, residents, and the wider general public in an online survey and a series of in-person consultation discussions to form the new branding.

They came up with three proposed design, but only was presented at a recent council meeting. Wanting to see more, council asked that the other two logos be presented as well as feed back from the public be received.

A Public Engagement Session will take place at the The Libro Centre on Saturday, February 9th from 1pm to 2pm.

A survey has also been created, you can find that here.

Another logo option

Another logo option

Simpler version of the original logo

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.