Local Restaurants Make Top 100 List Of Most Romantic Spots

Six local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2019.

The list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between December 1st, 2017, and November 30th, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration.

The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “romantic” was selected as a special feature.

“Romantic dining opportunities abound across the nation with restaurants in communities big and small excelling at offering enchanting meals,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer, OpenTable. “Diners can use OpenTable to find a romantic setting to create a memorable experience and spark that special connection on Valentine’s Day – or any day.”

Locally those chosen were Neros Steakhouse, Take Five Bistro, Mettawas Station, Oxley Estate Winery and the Keg on Riverside Drive and at Devonshire Mall.