Local Municipalities Receive Gas Tax Funding For Public Transit Systems
Liz Thorne
Tuesday January 8th, 2019
Posted at 10:16am
Several local municipalities will receive money from gas tax for public transit improvements.
In total, the providence is giving $364 million in gas tax funding to 107 municipalities that provide public transit service to 144 communities across Ontario.
Locally, Windsor will see $3,912,359, LaSalle is getting $52,271, Chatham-Kent will get $965,599 and Leamington will see $208,322.
