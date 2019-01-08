Local Municipalities Receive Gas Tax Funding For Public Transit Systems

Tuesday January 8th, 2019

Posted at 10:16am

City News
Several local municipalities will receive money from gas tax for public transit improvements.

In total, the providence is giving $364 million in gas tax funding to 107 municipalities that provide public transit service to 144 communities across Ontario.

Locally, Windsor will see $3,912,359, LaSalle is getting $52,271, Chatham-Kent will get $965,599 and Leamington will see $208,322.

