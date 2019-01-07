Leamington Looking For Summer Students

The Town of Leamington is hiring students to work this summer.

To qualify for summer student positions applicants must be enrolled in a secondary school, college or university as a full-time student during the academic year in which you are applying for employment, and be returning as a full-time student in September following summer employment, and at least 16 years of age as of April 1st.

Jobs available include parks, public works and inside work.

Find more online here.