Police in LaSalle have issued a warning about people selling stolen wire out of a black pick up truck.

They say they are suspected of trying to sell four reels of 12-2 gauge yellow wire 300 M, seven reels of 14-2 gauge white wire 150 M, one reel of 8-3 gauge white wire 150 M and six reels of green ground wire 300 M.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.