LaSalle Holding Emergency Services Job Fair

Monday January 28th, 2019

Posted at 9:00am

LaSalle
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Town of LaSalle is holding an emergency services job fair.

You will be able to meet members of the LaSalle Fire Service and LaSalle Police Service and learn about a career in emergency services.

It takes place on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex from 6:30pm to 8pm.

You will be able to learn about current job openings, prerequisites, the hiring process, the expected time commitment and more.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.