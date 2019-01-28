LaSalle Holding Emergency Services Job Fair
Liz Thorne
Monday January 28th, 2019
Posted at 9:00am
The Town of LaSalle is holding an emergency services job fair.
You will be able to meet members of the LaSalle Fire Service and LaSalle Police Service and learn about a career in emergency services.
It takes place on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex from 6:30pm to 8pm.
You will be able to learn about current job openings, prerequisites, the hiring process, the expected time commitment and more.
