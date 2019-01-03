Lakeshore Hiring Summer Students

The Town of Lakeshore has launched their annual Summer Student Lottery.

Jobs available include Day Camp Co-Coordinators, Marina Dock Hands and General Labour for parks, public works and water treatment.

Those students eligible must be a resident of Lakeshore, 16 years of age as of April 30th, 2019 and currently registered or will be registering as a full time student at a secondary school, college or university, on a full time basis, in September 2019

Many of the positions start in May, therefore there are a limited number of positions available for high school students. Students who have been previously employed at the Town and would like to return, must re-apply through the Summer Student Lottery, clearly indicating on the application form that they have been previously employed by the Town as a summer student and in what position. Returning students will be given preference.

Find more information and an application online here.