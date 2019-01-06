Written by For The Love of Paws:

Cicero is a Shepherd Mix around 2 years old, very gentle, loves people and he always seems to be on the hunt of finding new people to befriend.

He’s very playful and sweet with people and other dogs.

Cicero is such a loving dog, who loves nothing more than cuddles and being with his “people” As he may have dog friends, it is best he be the only dog as he loves all the attention for himself!

He will truly make a wonderful, loyal addition to your family