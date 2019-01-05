Habitat Restoration Continues At Spring Garden

Habitat improvement work that began in 2016 at Spring Garden Natural Area will continue this winter, through the ongoing collaborative efforts of the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and the City of Windsor.

“As part of the ongoing restoration to this area, we will continue our annual work to remove the invasive Autumn Olive and other invasive species,” explains Kevin Money, Director of Conservation Services for the Essex Region Conservation Authority and project lead. “This invasive, woody shrub can negatively impact the many provincially rare flora and fauna species, including a number of species at risk.”

Spring Garden has been identified as provincially, regionally, and locally significant because it is an outstanding example of remnant prairie, savannah and oak woodland vegetation. It includes very rare and important habitat values, which are presently at risk due to invasive species.

Work is expected to take place over the next twelve weeks, with a target of achieving approximately 30% tree and shrub cover to allow the prairie and savannah habitats to regenerate.

“Restoration will focus on creating more open habitats and movement corridors,” Money goes on to say. “This will create natural linkages and allow snakes free movement between currently isolated habitat units.” Additionally, the proposed restoration activities will benefit other indigenous flora and fauna that exist within Spring Garden.

A prescribed burn is planned later this year to further regenerate the prairie and savannah habitats.