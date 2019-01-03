GRAND OPENING: Chatime Windsor Celebrates A Full Opening

Thursday January 3rd, 2019

Posted at 6:53pm

Business
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chatime teahouse Windsor is celebrating their Grand Opening this week with give-away’s and deals.

The Grand Opening kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, and will lead the rest of the week until January 9th with buy-one-get-one drinks and an opportunity to win free drinks for a year. Chatime offers a large range of hot and cold drinks, as well as various desserts.

The shop has been perfected with final touches and will now operate on the set schedule of: Sunday to Thursday from 11:30am to 11pm, and from 11:30am until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Chatime Windsor marks the chain’s 30th store in Ontario.

Visit Chatime Windsor at 650 Division Rd, in the Union Square plaza.

Married co-owners Alan Wu (left) and Jieyu Chen.

 

Chatime celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting in the morning. (Photo courtesy of Alan Wu & Chatime Team)

 

Chatime celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting in the morning. (Photo courtesy of Alan Wu & Chatime Team)

 

(Photo courtesy of Alan Wu & Chatime Team)

 

(Photo courtesy of Alan Wu & Chatime Team)

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.