GRAND OPENING: Chatime Windsor Celebrates A Full Opening

Chatime teahouse Windsor is celebrating their Grand Opening this week with give-away’s and deals.

The Grand Opening kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, and will lead the rest of the week until January 9th with buy-one-get-one drinks and an opportunity to win free drinks for a year. Chatime offers a large range of hot and cold drinks, as well as various desserts.

The shop has been perfected with final touches and will now operate on the set schedule of: Sunday to Thursday from 11:30am to 11pm, and from 11:30am until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Chatime Windsor marks the chain’s 30th store in Ontario.

Visit Chatime Windsor at 650 Division Rd, in the Union Square plaza.